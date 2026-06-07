Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary Request for Information







VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE



CASE#: 26B3003081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/07/26 between 0045 Hours and 0145 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dwyer's State Line Beer and Wine (7324 US Route 7, Pownal, VT)

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported burglary at the Dwyer's State Line Beer and Wine Store located on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that an unknown white male, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing all dark clothing, forcibly entered the store around 12:59 AM on 06/07/2026. Numerous items were stolen from within, and the male departed the area on foot around 01:38 AM.

Photos of the male are attached to view. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may recognize the individual is encouraged to contact Trooper Lacoste of the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).