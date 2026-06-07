PODCAST: Take it from a trooper: Don’t mess with blowing dust

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With monsoon season almost upon us, ADOT wants to ensure that drivers have the knowledge to keep themselves safe on the roads, even when storms hit. In this episode of On the Road With ADOT, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kameron Lee talks with guest host Kelsey Mo about how to stay safe when monsoon storms spawn blowing dust.

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