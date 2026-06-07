Investment pipeline strong

More than 115 private investment projects are being supported by the Office of the Coordinator-General (OCG).

Minister for Business, Industry and Resources, Felix Ellis, said the combined potential value of the projects being supported by the OCG is more than $40 billion.

"This is the strongest investment pipeline Tasmania has ever seen and demonstrates confidence in our State's future,” Minister Ellis said.

“These projects span every region of the State and a diverse range of industries, from advanced manufacturing and critical minerals through to tourism and digital infrastructure.

"Investors are recognising Tasmania’s strengths - from our renewable energy resources and highly skilled workforce to our strong track record of supporting major projects.

"We’re delivering for Tasmanians, working with businesses large and small to attract investment, reduce barriers and create opportunities.

"Our message to investors is simple - Tasmania is open for business.”

The OCG facilitated $431 million in investment during 2024-25, exceeding its annual target and bringing the total investment facilitated to more than $5.3 billion since 2015-16.

Minister Ellis said work is now underway on a dedicated public dashboard that will provide greater visibility of investment activity across Tasmania.

"The dashboard will provide information on the industries, regional locations and stages of projects within the pipeline while protecting commercial confidentiality,” Minister Ellis said.

"It will give Tasmanians greater visibility of the work underway to secure future jobs and investment opportunities.”