Keeping Tasmanians safe with Workplace Protection Orders 

7 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Attorney-General

The Tasmanian Government has today announced that Workplace Protection Orders will be introduced to protect employees, customers and employers from those who continue to put innocent people in harm’s way.

The first stage of consultation on a proposed Workplace Protection Order scheme is now underway.

The proposed reforms will enable a business to apply to a Court or Tribunal for a Workplace Protection Order against an individual who has engaged in personal violence for the protection of the relevant workplace, or an employee.

The proposed scheme would complement existing tools, such as trespass notices and police ‘move on’ powers, by offering a more tailored and flexible response to repeated or escalating incidents of workplace violence.

Attorney-General, Guy Barnett, said every Tasmanian has the right to feel safe, to be safe and to work safely in our community.

“Community safety is front and centre for our Government,” the Attorney said.

“We know that incidents of aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards workers – especially in retail, hospitality and service environments – are a significant and growing concern.

“We are taking strong action to address this head on.

“It is not acceptable, and I have met with a wide range of businesses and stakeholder groups to discuss the best way forward to keep Tasmanians at work safe from crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Importantly, the proposed Workplace Protection Order scheme will apply to all ages.”

The Government is seeking feedback from employers, workers, industry groups and the wider community to help shape the design of the scheme.

“This is an important opportunity for Tasmanians to have their say,” the Attorney said.

“Our focus is on ensuring any scheme introduced is balanced, effective, and works in practice for the employers and workers it is designed to protect.”

Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider welcomed the announcement.

“Escalating retail crime is a safety crisis and behind the statistics are real people who are being put in harm's way,” Mr Schneider said.

“The safety of our team and customers is our number one priority, and that’s why we’ve been calling for urgent action to protect retail workers, including the introduction of workplace protection orders.

“We welcome today’s announcement which reflects the seriousness of the safety challenges facing retail workers across the state, and is an important step in providing stronger protections for our team and the customers they serve.”

Woolworths’ Head of Acts of Violence & Aggression, Sarah Faorlin, said no retail worker should have to face abuse, threats or violence in their workplace.

“Our team members are mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, many in their first job. We are committed to doing everything we can to protect them and support measures that help keep retail workers safe," Ms Faorlin said.

“We thank the Tasmanian Government for working with Woolworths and industry to strengthen protections for frontline workers. These reforms send a clear message that violence and aggression against retail workers will not be tolerated."

This preliminary stage of consultation will inform the development of draft legislation, which is expected to be released for further public comment later in 2026.

A Fact Sheet and details on how to make a submission are available on the Department of Justice website.

Submissions close on Friday 17 July 2026.