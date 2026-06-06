No Burn Advisory extended through Tuesday due to fire danger

Mesa County Public Health has extended a No Burn Advisory until Tuesday, June 9 at 9 p.m. due to fire danger. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not allowed during this advisory period.

This is in response to an advisory that has been issued for our area. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Mesa County for Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 due to dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Additionally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9. Under these conditions, fires will catch and spread quickly. Visit the National Weather Service's website for the most updated weather information.

Instead of burning, consider these alternatives:

Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.

Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.

Use the services at Mesa County Organic Materials Facility. Visit their website for hours and accepted materials.