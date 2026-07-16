More than 30 residents complete Inside Mesa County class

Mesa County is proud to honor the individuals who have successfully completed the 2026 Inside Mesa County class, where they gained insights into the inner workings and responsibilities of our local government.

“I had no idea how much my government was doing. We got to learn about things like the landfill and how the roads are maintained, we got to tour the jail. It was nice to see that our government is so transparent.” Tearsa Olson, 2026 Inside Mesa County graduate.

This comprehensive eight-week course has equipped participants with a deeper understanding of Mesa County's governance and provided them with an opportunity to engage with county departments and elected officials. It is an excellent opportunity for any Mesa County resident who is interested in learning about and getting involved in local affairs.

Throughout the course, the Inside Mesa County participants attended interactive presentations delivered by various county departments and elected officials. These informative sessions shed light on the vital roles these entities play in ensuring the smooth functioning of our community. The engaged learners actively participated in discussions, asking questions and fostering a greater understanding of the county's operations.

“I was really surprised by how open this county was. Like someone said earlier, we really did ask difficult questions. I really was, you know, strengthened in my faith in the county and our transparency. I was just very impressed by the class.” Matt Chambers, 2026 Inside Mesa County graduate.

In addition to the engaging presentations, the class members had the unique opportunity to tour Mesa County facilities. These guided visits allowed them to witness firsthand the behind-the-scenes efforts that go into providing essential services and maintaining our county's infrastructure. From touring public works facilities to observing the inner workings of the Sheriff's Office, participants gained a holistic perspective on the efforts made to serve Mesa County residents.

At the July 14 Board of County Commissioners meeting, people who took the class were recognized by the commissioners and presented with Certificates of Completion. The recipients have devoted significant time and effort to deepening their knowledge of Mesa County government. Their commitment to civic education underscores their enthusiasm for actively participating in the growth and development of our community.

Mesa County applauds these accomplished individuals for their successful completion of the Inside Mesa County class. Their newfound understanding of local government will empower them to make informed decisions and contribute to our community.