Treasurer reminds property owners to update mailing addresses

Mesa County Treasurer and Public Trustee Arna Hoffman is encouraging property owners to check and update their mailing addresses after the Treasurer’s Office received returned tax notices because of incorrect addresses.

Keeping a current mailing address helps ensure property owners receive property tax notices, delinquent tax information and other time-sensitive communications from the Treasurer’s Office.

Delinquent tax notices have been mailed, and the next step in the process is publication of delinquent taxes beginning in August before Mesa County’s annual tax lien sale in October.

“We want property owners to receive the information they need before the process moves forward,” Hoffman said. “If your mailing address has changed, please update it now so you do not miss important notices about your property taxes.”

Property owners should check their mailing address if they have moved, changed or closed a P.O. box, receive mail somewhere other than the property address or manage property for a family member, trust or business.

Updating a mailing address does not change property ownership or resolve unpaid taxes. Property owners who believe they may owe delinquent taxes should contact the Mesa County Treasurer’s Office as soon as possible.

To check or update a mailing address, property owners should go to the Assessor's Office page and scroll down, then click the bold “change mailing address” link.

For questions about delinquent taxes, contact the Mesa County Treasurer’s Office at 970-244-1824.