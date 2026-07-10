Grand Valley Transit benefits from oil and gas revenue

A new Grand Valley Transit (GVT) route will stay in operation thanks to fees collected by the state of Colorado on oil and gas extraction. State Bill 230, Oil & Gas Production Fees, passed in 2024 to bolster funds for transportation around Colorado.

Mesa County is eligible for $232,505 in funding, which will be used to maintain GVT route 12. That was a pilot route connecting the West Transfer Facility on 24 ½ Road to Stocker Stadium and 29 Road. Now, it will stay in operation as long as SB-230 funds are available. Find information on all GVT routes here.

An additional grant from SB-230 funds, which all go through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Clean Transit Enterprise , was approved to add a new bus to the GVT fleet. At the same BOCC meeting, commissioners approved the acceptance of a $860,891 grant to purchase a transit bus. That figure may not be the final cost of the vehicle, but is the amount applied for and secured for expanding the fleet.