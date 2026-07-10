Grand Valley Transit benefits from oil and gas revenue
A new Grand Valley Transit (GVT) route will stay in operation thanks to fees collected by the state of Colorado on oil and gas extraction. State Bill 230, Oil & Gas Production Fees, passed in 2024 to bolster funds for transportation around Colorado.
Mesa County is eligible for $232,505 in funding, which will be used to maintain GVT route 12. That was a pilot route connecting the West Transfer Facility on 24 ½ Road to Stocker Stadium and 29 Road. Now, it will stay in operation as long as SB-230 funds are available. Find information on all GVT routes here.
An additional grant from SB-230 funds, which all go through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Clean Transit Enterprise, was approved to add a new bus to the GVT fleet. At the same BOCC meeting, commissioners approved the acceptance of a $860,891 grant to purchase a transit bus. That figure may not be the final cost of the vehicle, but is the amount applied for and secured for expanding the fleet.
Grand Valley Transit will offer free trips on all fixed-routes and paratransit during the month of August this year.
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