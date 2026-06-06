One Vehicle Fatal Crash in Bonner County

The Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle ATV fatality collision that occurred near 170 That A Way Rd. in Spirit Lake, Idaho on June 6, 2026, at approximately 12:05 am.

A black 2007 Kawasaki ATV driven by a 43-year-old male from Oldtown, Idaho was traveling west on This A Way Rd. when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the wooded area. The driver of the ATV was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and Bonner EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by The Idaho State Police.

4849 / 954

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho