Hands-On Diagnostics Marks Major Milestone in Primary Care PT Residency

Candidacy approval advances Hands-On Diagnostics’ vision for Primary Care Physical Therapy and integrated diagnostics

This Residency represents an important step toward positioning physical therapists as frontline providers in primary care musculoskeletal management.” — Dr. Korry Wheeler, Program Director

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Diagnostics is proud to announce a significant milestone for both the organization and the profession of physical therapy. Its Primary Care Physical Therapy Residency Program has had its Application for Candidacy reviewed and accepted by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). Based on the current ABPTRFE directory, Hands-On Diagnostics is the only non-hospital-based program among the three Primary Care Physical Therapy Residency Programs currently listed, with the other two housed within VA hospital systems.This candidacy approval represents an important advancement in the development of the program and further supports Hands-On Diagnostics’ vision of helping formally position physical therapists as true primary care providers while integrating advanced diagnostics into everyday clinical practice at the highest level of evidence-based care.With this approval, the Hands-On Diagnostics Primary Care Physical Therapy Residency Program is now officially recognized by ABPTRFE as a candidate program and is listed in the ABPTRFE Online Directory of Programs. The program will now move into its next phase, including completion of the formal Self-Evaluation Report and continued preparation for full accreditation.The Residency Program is designed to prepare physical therapists for advanced practice in primary care settings, with a strong emphasis on clinical decision-making, differential diagnosis, medical screening, appropriate referral, and the integration of advanced diagnostic tools into patient management. Future residents will develop advanced skills in the use and clinical application of EMG/NCS, musculoskeletal ultrasound, and other diagnostic procedures as part of a modern, comprehensive, patient-centered model of care.Hands-On Diagnostics also proudly recognizes Dr. Korry Wheeler, who serves as Program Director of the new Residency Program. Dr. Wheeler’s dedication, persistence, and meticulous work from concept through the candidacy application process were instrumental in achieving this important approval.Hands-On Diagnostics expects to launch the first residency cohort in October 2026, and applications are now open. Individuals interested in learning more about the Residency Program or applying may contact Hands-On Diagnostics at +1 (888) 447-6014 or visit www.handsondiagnostics.com

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