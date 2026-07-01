Hands-On Seminars Partners With Niel Asher Education and Launches 25% Independence Celebration Discount

New collaboration adds 40+ online CE courses and launches a 25% Independence Celebration discount from July 1–15, 2026. Discount Code: 4JULY250

This collaboration greatly expands the learning opportunities available to rehabilitation professionals through practical, accessible, and clinically relevant education.” — Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Co-Founder, Hands-On Seminars

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Seminars , a continuing education provider serving rehabilitation and healthcare professionals, today announced a new collaboration with Niel Asher Education, effective July 1, 2026.Through this collaboration, students and healthcare professionals visiting Hands-On Seminars will gain access to an expanded portfolio of high-quality online continuing education courses designed for physical therapists, occupational therapists, massage therapists, athletic trainers, chiropractors, manual therapists, and other rehabilitation and integrative health professionals.Niel Asher Education provides evidence-based continuing education programs focused on practical clinical application, professional development, license renewal, and improved patient care. Its online courses include expert-led video instruction, clinical demonstrations, downloadable educational resources, and continuing education certificates where applicable.“This collaboration represents an important expansion of the educational opportunities available through Hands-On Seminars,” said Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, co-founder of Hands-On Seminars. “Our students will now have access to a significantly broader selection of online courses covering rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports medicine, biomechanics, clinical reasoning, movement science, and emerging areas of healthcare practice.”The expanded course catalog includes programs in:Pelvic floor rehabilitationSports injury mechanics and return-to-play planningLower- and upper-extremity biomechanicsJoint mobilization and manual therapyShoulder, knee, cervical, thoracic, and lumbar rehabilitationVestibular rehabilitationTrigger point therapyCupping and soft-tissue techniquesResistance training and strength programmingPilates-based rehabilitationRunning biomechanics and injury preventionOsteoporosis and hypermobility managementFemale athlete health and performanceSports nutritionArtificial intelligence in rehabilitation practiceMedical error preventionHuman trafficking recognition and professional responsibilityAmong the featured offerings are the 50-CEU Trigger Point Therapy Certification program, the 18-CEU Thoracic Spine Mobility course, the 11-CEU Shoulder Rehabilitation Master Class, and the 10-CEU Resistance Training for Rehabilitation course.Additional programs include clinical education in pelvic floor function, chronic neck pain, postoperative shoulder and knee rehabilitation, peripheral nerve entrapment syndromes, rotator cuff rehabilitation, sciatica, temporomandibular joint dysfunction, postural assessment, kinesiology taping, craniosacral therapy, vagus nerve applications, and clinical reasoning.The collaboration supports the shared goal of making practical, clinically relevant education more accessible to healthcare professionals worldwide. Students will be able to explore and register for the newly available courses through the Hands-On Seminars website beginning July 1, 2026.To celebrate the new collaboration and the 250th anniversary of American independence, Hands-On Seminars will offer a 25% discount on all Hands-On Seminars courses and programs from July 1 through July 15, 2026. The discount code is 4JULY250“This collaboration gives clinicians greater flexibility to pursue education that aligns with their interests, professional goals, and patient populations,” Dr. Kostopoulos added. “Whether a practitioner is seeking to strengthen clinical reasoning, develop new treatment skills, satisfy continuing education requirements, or expand an existing practice, this new catalog provides meaningful opportunities for growth.”Healthcare professionals may review the available courses and register beginning July 1 at www.handsonseminars.com About Hands-On SeminarsHands-On Seminars provides continuing education and advanced professional training for physical therapists, rehabilitation professionals, and healthcare practitioners. Its educational programs emphasize clinical excellence, hands-on skill development, evidence-informed practice, and the practical application of knowledge to patient care.About Niel Asher EducationNiel Asher Education provides online continuing education for massage therapists, physical therapists, athletic trainers, chiropractors, manual therapists, and integrative health professionals. Its courses are designed to support professional development, clinical excellence, and continuing education requirements across a wide range of rehabilitation, movement, sports medicine, and manual therapy specialties.

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