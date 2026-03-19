HODS 2026 Symposium to Spotlight Primary Care PT Powered by Diagnostics

HODS Symposium 2026 Annual HODS Symposium PTs from across the US gather to network and exchange ideas

October 17–18, 2026 at APTA Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, exploring diagnostics, access, outcomes, autonomy, and practice growth.

Primary care physical therapy powered by diagnostics is where better access, better outcomes, and stronger practice growth come together for the future of our profession.” — Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) is proud to announce the 13th Annual HODS Symposium , taking place October 17–18, 2026, at the APTA Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia.The theme for the 2026 Symposium is:Primary Care Physical Therapy Powered by DiagnosticsThis theme reflects an important and timely evolution within the physical therapy profession. As healthcare continues to shift toward greater efficiency, earlier intervention, improved access, and value-based care, physical therapists are increasingly positioned to serve as front-line providers. The integration of diagnostics into physical therapy practice strengthens that role by supporting more informed clinical decision-making, greater precision in patient management, and new opportunities for professional growth and practice expansion.The HODS Symposium has become a premier annual event for clinicians, educators, innovators, and business leaders who are committed to advancing physical therapy through diagnostic excellence, modern practice models, and entrepreneurial thinking. The 2026 Symposium will continue that tradition by highlighting how physical therapy can expand its impact through the combined power of primary care principles and diagnostic capability.This year’s program will explore topics such as Primary Care Physical Therapy models, EMG and musculoskeletal ultrasound in clinical practice, diagnostic-driven decision-making, expanding access through advanced PT services, better outcomes through earlier and more accurate diagnosis, practice growth and business innovation, and professional autonomy and the future of the profession.HODS is inviting HODS Members, thought leaders, clinicians, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the physical therapy profession to submit presentation proposals aligned with this year’s theme. The submission deadline is May 3, 2026, and speakers presenting 45 minutes or longer will receive free symposium registration.The Symposium is designed not only to deliver high-level educational content, but also to inspire attendees to think bigger about what physical therapy can become. By bringing together experts and emerging leaders from across the profession, the event aims to foster collaboration, spark new ideas, and help shape a stronger future for physical therapists who want to lead in both clinical excellence and business success.The selection of APTA Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia as the host site provides an ideal setting for this important conversation. As a symbolic and strategic location within the profession, it reinforces the Symposium’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and the continued advancement of physical therapy.HODS looks forward to welcoming attendees from across the country for what promises to be an energizing and forward-looking event.For proposal submissions and additional symposium information, please visit the HODS Symposium call for presentations page About Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS)Hands-On Diagnostics is committed to advancing physical therapy through innovation, education, and the integration of diagnostic services into modern practice. Through its programs, events, and professional network, HODS supports clinicians and practice leaders in building more effective, evidence-informed, and growth-oriented models of care.

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