Senate Bill 1371 Printer's Number 1776
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - information or a general allegation regarding the managed care
plan.
(e) For purposes of subsection (c)(5), a request based on
poor quality of care shall be supported by objective information
substantiating a circumstance affecting the eligible person's
health, safety, access to covered services, continuity of care
or ability to receive medically necessary services. The
department shall consider substantiated complaints, grievance or
appeal determinations, critical incident reports, missed service
records, service plan or authorization records, provider
documentation, care management records, external quality review
findings, corrective action plans, sanctions, quality measure
performance, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and
Systems results, Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information
Set measures, National Committee for Quality Assurance
accreditation or ratings, Medicaid and CHIP Quality Rating
System measures or other reliable information identified by the
department. A request based on poor quality of care may not be
approved solely on the basis of an unsupported assertion,
general dissatisfaction or preference for another managed care
plan.
(f) Nothing in this section shall be construed to permit a
general or categorical waiver of subsection (a) permitting
eligible persons to change managed care plans at any time
without cause unless required by Federal law or approved by
statute.
(g) The department shall establish procedures for notice,
review and appeal of a denial of a plan-change request under
this section.
(h) The secretary shall seek any amendment, modification,
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