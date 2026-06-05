Senate Bill 1363 Printer's Number 1778
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - or amend the resolution without first notifying
the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Public Utility
Commission in writing 30 days in advance of the
proposed revocation or amendment; and
(VII) disputes between an independently
owned user premises and the resort are resolved
by the applicable court system.
(B) For purposes of this subparagraph:
(I) The term "resort" means a place or
business visited primarily for leisure or
vacation that offers or provides lodging,
entertainment, hospitality, dining, recreational
facilities or activities for guests, business
conferees, members or residents.
(II) The term "independently owned user
premises" means a structure not owned by the
resort or its affiliates, including a structure
intended to be used as a seasonal residence,
served from a point within the boundaries of a
resort and to which a resort owner or their
affiliates provide water or sewer service.
(3) For the purposes of 66 Pa.C.S. §§ 2702 (relating to
construction, relocation, suspension and abolition of
crossings), 2703 (relating to ejectment in crossing cases)
and 2704 (relating to compensation for damages occasioned by
construction, relocation or abolition of crossings), and
those portions of 66 Pa.C.S. §§ 1501 (relating to character
of service and facilities), 1505 (relating to proper service
and facilities established on complaint; authority to order
conservation and load management programs) and 1508 (relating
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