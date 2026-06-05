Senate Bill 1363 Printer's Number 1778

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - or amend the resolution without first notifying

the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Public Utility

Commission in writing 30 days in advance of the

proposed revocation or amendment; and

(VII) disputes between an independently

owned user premises and the resort are resolved

by the applicable court system.

(B) For purposes of this subparagraph:

(I) The term "resort" means a place or

business visited primarily for leisure or

vacation that offers or provides lodging,

entertainment, hospitality, dining, recreational

facilities or activities for guests, business

conferees, members or residents.

(II) The term "independently owned user

premises" means a structure not owned by the

resort or its affiliates, including a structure

intended to be used as a seasonal residence,

served from a point within the boundaries of a

resort and to which a resort owner or their

affiliates provide water or sewer service.

(3) For the purposes of 66 Pa.C.S. §§ 2702 (relating to

construction, relocation, suspension and abolition of

crossings), 2703 (relating to ejectment in crossing cases)

and 2704 (relating to compensation for damages occasioned by

construction, relocation or abolition of crossings), and

those portions of 66 Pa.C.S. §§ 1501 (relating to character

of service and facilities), 1505 (relating to proper service

and facilities established on complaint; authority to order

conservation and load management programs) and 1508 (relating

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