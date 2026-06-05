Senate Bill 1366 Printer's Number 1780
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - (1) expenses for unreimbursed and unreimbursable
expenses or indebtedness incurred for medical care,
nonmedical remedial care and treatment as approved by the
Office of Victims' Services or other services;
(2) expenses for counseling, prosthetic devices,
wheelchairs, canes, walkers, hearing aids, eyeglasses or
other corrective lenses or dental devices reasonably
necessary as a result of the crime upon which the claim is
based and for which the claimant either has paid or is
liable;
(3) expenses related to the reasonable and necessary
costs of cleaning the crime scene of a private residence or
privately owned motor vehicle. "Cleaning" means to remove or
attempt to remove stains or blood caused by the crime or
other dirt or debris caused by the processing of the crime
scene;
(4) expenses resulting from the temporary or permanent
relocation of a direct victim [and], individuals and common
household pets, including expenses resulting from the
temporary boarding of common household pets, residing in the
household of the direct victim due to the incident forming
the basis of the victim's claim when there is an immediate
need to protect the safety and health of the victim [and],
individuals and common household pets residing in the
household, as verified by a medical provider, human services
provider or law enforcement[;]. For the purposes of this
paragraph, the term "common household pet" means a
domesticated animal, such as a dog, cat, bird, rodent, fish
or turtle, that is traditionally kept in the home for
pleasure rather than for commercial purposes;
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