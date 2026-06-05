Senate Bill 1366 Printer's Number 1780

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - (1) expenses for unreimbursed and unreimbursable

expenses or indebtedness incurred for medical care,

nonmedical remedial care and treatment as approved by the

Office of Victims' Services or other services;

(2) expenses for counseling, prosthetic devices,

wheelchairs, canes, walkers, hearing aids, eyeglasses or

other corrective lenses or dental devices reasonably

necessary as a result of the crime upon which the claim is

based and for which the claimant either has paid or is

liable;

(3) expenses related to the reasonable and necessary

costs of cleaning the crime scene of a private residence or

privately owned motor vehicle. "Cleaning" means to remove or

attempt to remove stains or blood caused by the crime or

other dirt or debris caused by the processing of the crime

scene;

(4) expenses resulting from the temporary or permanent

relocation of a direct victim [and], individuals and common

household pets, including expenses resulting from the

temporary boarding of common household pets, residing in the

household of the direct victim due to the incident forming

the basis of the victim's claim when there is an immediate

need to protect the safety and health of the victim [and],

individuals and common household pets residing in the

household, as verified by a medical provider, human services

provider or law enforcement[;]. For the purposes of this

paragraph, the term "common household pet" means a

domesticated animal, such as a dog, cat, bird, rodent, fish

or turtle, that is traditionally kept in the home for

pleasure rather than for commercial purposes;

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