Senate Bill 1367 Printer's Number 1781

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1781

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1367

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

TARTAGLIONE, KIM, KEARNEY, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK,

JUNE 5, 2026

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 5, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in voting by qualified absentee electors,

further providing for approval of application for absentee

ballot and for canvassing of official absentee ballots and

mail-in ballots; in voting by qualified mail-in electors,

further providing for approval of application for mail-in

ballot; and, in Election Integrity Grant Program, further

providing for funding for elections.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 102(q.1), 1302.2(c), 1308(g)(1.1) and

(2), 1302.2-D(a)(3) and 1602-A(j)(1) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are

amended to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--The following words, when used in

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