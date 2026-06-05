Senate Bill 1367 Printer's Number 1781
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1781
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1367
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
TARTAGLIONE, KIM, KEARNEY, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK,
JUNE 5, 2026
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 5, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for
definitions; in voting by qualified absentee electors,
further providing for approval of application for absentee
ballot and for canvassing of official absentee ballots and
mail-in ballots; in voting by qualified mail-in electors,
further providing for approval of application for mail-in
ballot; and, in Election Integrity Grant Program, further
providing for funding for elections.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 102(q.1), 1302.2(c), 1308(g)(1.1) and
(2), 1302.2-D(a)(3) and 1602-A(j)(1) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are
amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.--The following words, when used in
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