Senate Bill 1361 Printer's Number 1783

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1783

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1361

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, YAW,

PISCIOTTANO, J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND DUSH, JUNE 5, 2026

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 5, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 18, 2016 (P.L.128, No.17), entitled

"An act providing for the establishment of a savings program

by the Treasury Department to encourage savings accounts for

individuals with disabilities; establishing the Pennsylvania

ABLE Savings Program and the ABLE Savings Program Fund; and

imposing duties on the Treasury Department," in exemptions,

providing for exclusion of contributions for purposes of

determining need for disabled veterans' real estate tax

exemption.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 18, 2016 (P.L.128, No.17), known

as the Pennsylvania ABLE Act, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 703. Exclusion of contributions for purposes of

determining need for disabled veterans' real estate

tax exemption.

A contribution made during a calendar year to an ABLE savings

account may not be considered annual income or otherwise

considered in determining need for an exemption under 51 Pa.C.S.

Ch. 89 (relating to disabled veterans' real estate tax

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