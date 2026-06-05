Senate Bill 1368 Printer's Number 1774
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations
or decisions influencing real or virtual environments,
including the ability to:
(i) perceive real and virtual environments;
(ii) abstract perceptions made under this paragraph
into models through analysis in an automated manner; and
(iii) use model inference to formulate options for
information or action based on outcomes under
subparagraphs (i) and (ii).
(2) The term includes generative artificial
intelligence.
"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models
that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in
order to generate derived synthetic content, including
information such as images, videos, audio clips or text, that
has been significantly modified or generated by algorithms,
including by artificial intelligence.
"Nudification application." An application which utilizes
artificial intelligence to alter, generate, manipulate or
synthesize an image, video or visual depiction of an
identifiable individual to create a realistic depiction of the
individual in a state of nudity, removal of clothing from the
individual or the individual engaged in sexual acts.
"Online application marketplace." A digital distribution
platform through which applications are offered, sold,
distributed, downloaded or otherwise made available to users,
including a mobile application store.
Section 3. Prohibition of nudification technology.
The following are prohibited:
(1) A person may not knowingly develop or operate a
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