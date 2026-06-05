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Senate Bill 1368 Printer's Number 1774

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations

or decisions influencing real or virtual environments,

including the ability to:

(i) perceive real and virtual environments;

(ii) abstract perceptions made under this paragraph

into models through analysis in an automated manner; and

(iii) use model inference to formulate options for

information or action based on outcomes under

subparagraphs (i) and (ii).

(2) The term includes generative artificial

intelligence.

"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models

that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in

order to generate derived synthetic content, including

information such as images, videos, audio clips or text, that

has been significantly modified or generated by algorithms,

including by artificial intelligence.

"Nudification application." An application which utilizes

artificial intelligence to alter, generate, manipulate or

synthesize an image, video or visual depiction of an

identifiable individual to create a realistic depiction of the

individual in a state of nudity, removal of clothing from the

individual or the individual engaged in sexual acts.

"Online application marketplace." A digital distribution

platform through which applications are offered, sold,

distributed, downloaded or otherwise made available to users,

including a mobile application store.

Section 3. Prohibition of nudification technology.

The following are prohibited:

(1) A person may not knowingly develop or operate a

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Senate Bill 1368 Printer's Number 1774

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