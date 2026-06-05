Senate Bill 1369 Printer's Number 1775
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1775
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1369
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC AND PICOZZI, JUNE 5, 2026
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JUNE 5, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in children and youth,
providing for screening requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 710. Screening Requirements.--(a) The department,
in consultation with the Office of Attorney General, the
Pennsylvania State Police and each county agency, shall develop
a screening process to identify a child who is a victim of human
trafficking or is at risk of becoming a victim of human
trafficking.
(b) When a county agency has contact with an alleged
dependent child, the county agency shall administer the
screening process under subsection (a).
(c) Upon submission of a written allegation, a juvenile
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