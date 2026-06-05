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Senate Bill 1369 Printer's Number 1775

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1775

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1369

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC AND PICOZZI, JUNE 5, 2026

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JUNE 5, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in children and youth,

providing for screening requirements.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 710. Screening Requirements.--(a) The department,

in consultation with the Office of Attorney General, the

Pennsylvania State Police and each county agency, shall develop

a screening process to identify a child who is a victim of human

trafficking or is at risk of becoming a victim of human

trafficking.

(b) When a county agency has contact with an alleged

dependent child, the county agency shall administer the

screening process under subsection (a).

(c) Upon submission of a written allegation, a juvenile

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Senate Bill 1369 Printer's Number 1775

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