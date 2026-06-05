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Senate Bill 1350 Printer's Number 1777

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - analysis, deletion or modification of reproductive health data

or sexual health data.

"Processor" means an individual, partnership, corporation,

limited liability company, association, governmental entity or

other legal entity that collects, processes, retains, transfers

or sells reproductive health data or sexual health data on

behalf or direction of a covered entity.

"Reproductive health data" means as follows:

(1) Information relating to the reproductive or sexual

health data of an individual, including:

(i) Efforts to research or obtain reproductive or sexual

health information services or supplies, including location

information unless the individual provides consent.

(ii) Reproductive health conditions, status, diseases or

diagnoses, including pregnancy, menstruation, ovulation, ability

to conceive a pregnancy, whether an individual is sexually

active or engages in unprotected sex.

(iii) Reproductive and sexual-health-related surgeries and

procedures, including termination of a pregnancy.

(iv) Use or purchase of contraceptives, birth control or

other medication related to reproductive health, including

abortifacients.

(v) Bodily functions, vital signs, measurements or symptoms

related to menstruation or pregnancy, including basal

temperature, cramps, bodily discharge or hormone levels.

(vi) Information about diagnoses or diagnostic testing,

treatments, medications or the use of any product or service

relating to the matters described in subclauses (i), (ii),

(iii), (iv) and (v).

(vii) Neural data.

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Senate Bill 1350 Printer's Number 1777

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