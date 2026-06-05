Senate Bill 1350 Printer's Number 1777
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - analysis, deletion or modification of reproductive health data
or sexual health data.
"Processor" means an individual, partnership, corporation,
limited liability company, association, governmental entity or
other legal entity that collects, processes, retains, transfers
or sells reproductive health data or sexual health data on
behalf or direction of a covered entity.
"Reproductive health data" means as follows:
(1) Information relating to the reproductive or sexual
health data of an individual, including:
(i) Efforts to research or obtain reproductive or sexual
health information services or supplies, including location
information unless the individual provides consent.
(ii) Reproductive health conditions, status, diseases or
diagnoses, including pregnancy, menstruation, ovulation, ability
to conceive a pregnancy, whether an individual is sexually
active or engages in unprotected sex.
(iii) Reproductive and sexual-health-related surgeries and
procedures, including termination of a pregnancy.
(iv) Use or purchase of contraceptives, birth control or
other medication related to reproductive health, including
abortifacients.
(v) Bodily functions, vital signs, measurements or symptoms
related to menstruation or pregnancy, including basal
temperature, cramps, bodily discharge or hormone levels.
(vi) Information about diagnoses or diagnostic testing,
treatments, medications or the use of any product or service
relating to the matters described in subclauses (i), (ii),
(iii), (iv) and (v).
(vii) Neural data.
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