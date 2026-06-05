Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1782
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - WHEREAS, As a result, the Commonwealth may be required to
defray the cost of certain State-required health insurance
benefit mandates that are in addition to essential health
benefits contained in the benchmark plan filed by the
Commonwealth with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth currently faces a significant
budget deficit; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the
cost to the Commonwealth associated with the defrayal of health
insurance benefit mandates under the Affordable Care Act; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following:
(1) A comprehensive list of each health insurance
benefit mandate adopted by the General Assembly since
December 31, 2011.
(2) An analysis of whether each mandate meets the
defrayal requirements under the Affordable Care Act.
(3) The cost to the Commonwealth if a mandate is subject
to defrayal under the Affordable Care Act.
(4) The impact of each mandate since December 31, 2011,
including specific cost changes in the small group and
individual health insurance markets in this Commonwealth;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Insurance Department provide to the
Legislative Budget and Finance Committee any paper, book, file,
record, account, document, data or other information, in de-
identified form, that the Executive Director of the Legislative
Budget and Finance Committee deems necessary to carry out the
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