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Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1782

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - WHEREAS, As a result, the Commonwealth may be required to

defray the cost of certain State-required health insurance

benefit mandates that are in addition to essential health

benefits contained in the benchmark plan filed by the

Commonwealth with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

Services; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth currently faces a significant

budget deficit; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the

cost to the Commonwealth associated with the defrayal of health

insurance benefit mandates under the Affordable Care Act; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following:

(1) A comprehensive list of each health insurance

benefit mandate adopted by the General Assembly since

December 31, 2011.

(2) An analysis of whether each mandate meets the

defrayal requirements under the Affordable Care Act.

(3) The cost to the Commonwealth if a mandate is subject

to defrayal under the Affordable Care Act.

(4) The impact of each mandate since December 31, 2011,

including specific cost changes in the small group and

individual health insurance markets in this Commonwealth;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Insurance Department provide to the

Legislative Budget and Finance Committee any paper, book, file,

record, account, document, data or other information, in de-

identified form, that the Executive Director of the Legislative

Budget and Finance Committee deems necessary to carry out the

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Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1782

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