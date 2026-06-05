Senate Bill 1365 Printer's Number 1784
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1784
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1365
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, FLYNN, PENNYCUICK,
VOGEL, ARGALL, CULVER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, YAW, LANGERHOLC,
MILLER, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO, ROBINSON AND KIM, JUNE 5, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 5, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Titles 74 (Transportation) and 75 (Vehicles) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Multimodal Fund,
further providing for use of money in fund; in preliminary
provisions relating to aviation, further providing for
definitions and for Aviation Restricted Account and providing
for Aviation Trust Fund; in authority of Department of
Transportation, further providing for authority of
department; in obstructions to aircraft operation, providing
for prohibited conduct; in airport operation and zoning,
providing for abandoned or derelict aircraft and further
providing for power to adopt airport zoning regulations; in
aviation development, further providing for service fees, for
tax on aviation fuels, for allocation of funds, for agreement
of maintenance and for tax on jet fuels and providing for tax
on alternative aviation fuels and for aviation fees; in
liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for imposition
of tax, exemptions and deductions, for distributor's report
and payment of tax, for disposition and use of tax and for
refunds; imposing fees; imposing penalties; making transfers;
abrogating regulations; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2104(a)(1)(i), (2)(ii) and (4) of Title
74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and
subsection (b) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 2104. Use of money in fund.
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