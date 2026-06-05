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Senate Bill 1365 Printer's Number 1784

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1784

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1365

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, FLYNN, PENNYCUICK,

VOGEL, ARGALL, CULVER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, YAW, LANGERHOLC,

MILLER, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO, ROBINSON AND KIM, JUNE 5, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 5, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Titles 74 (Transportation) and 75 (Vehicles) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Multimodal Fund,

further providing for use of money in fund; in preliminary

provisions relating to aviation, further providing for

definitions and for Aviation Restricted Account and providing

for Aviation Trust Fund; in authority of Department of

Transportation, further providing for authority of

department; in obstructions to aircraft operation, providing

for prohibited conduct; in airport operation and zoning,

providing for abandoned or derelict aircraft and further

providing for power to adopt airport zoning regulations; in

aviation development, further providing for service fees, for

tax on aviation fuels, for allocation of funds, for agreement

of maintenance and for tax on jet fuels and providing for tax

on alternative aviation fuels and for aviation fees; in

liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for imposition

of tax, exemptions and deductions, for distributor's report

and payment of tax, for disposition and use of tax and for

refunds; imposing fees; imposing penalties; making transfers;

abrogating regulations; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2104(a)(1)(i), (2)(ii) and (4) of Title

74 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and

subsection (b) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 2104. Use of money in fund.

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Senate Bill 1365 Printer's Number 1784

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