Senate Bill 1362 Printer's Number 1785
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - (4) for measurement and reporting costs approved by the
department.
Section 5. Standards and compliance.
(a) Food safety.--Each milk dispensary system and associated
operating practices shall comply with the most current,
applicable Federal regulations and State food safety standards.
The department shall post technical guidance, in consultation
with the Department of Health, on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website.
(b) Nutrition rules.--A school participating in the pilot
program shall comply with all applicable Federal regulations and
requirements of the National School Lunch Program and School
Breakfast Program, including fluid milk requirements and meal
pattern rules.
(c) Procurement.--School procurement shall follow applicable
Federal and State procurement requirements, including Buy
American provisions where applicable. The department, in
consultation with the Department of Education, shall provide
model specifications.
Section 6. Data collection, evaluating and reporting.
(a) Metrics.--Participating schools shall submit quarterly
data to the department, including:
(1) milk volumes purchased and dispensed, student uptake
rates, temperature logs and waste reduction metrics;
(2) cost comparisons against prior packaging formats;
and
(3) qualitative feedback from food service staff and
students.
(b) Interim updates.--The department shall provide an annual
public update summarizing participation, costs, preliminary
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