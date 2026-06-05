Senate Bill 1362 Printer's Number 1785

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - (4) for measurement and reporting costs approved by the department. Section 5. Standards and compliance. (a) Food safety.--Each milk dispensary system and associated operating practices shall comply with the most current, applicable Federal regulations and State food safety standards. The department shall post technical guidance, in consultation with the Department of Health, on the department's publicly accessible Internet website. (b) Nutrition rules.--A school participating in the pilot program shall comply with all applicable Federal regulations and requirements of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, including fluid milk requirements and meal pattern rules. (c) Procurement.--School procurement shall follow applicable Federal and State procurement requirements, including Buy American provisions where applicable. The department, in consultation with the Department of Education, shall provide model specifications. Section 6. Data collection, evaluating and reporting. (a) Metrics.--Participating schools shall submit quarterly data to the department, including: (1) milk volumes purchased and dispensed, student uptake rates, temperature logs and waste reduction metrics; (2) cost comparisons against prior packaging formats; and (3) qualitative feedback from food service staff and students. (b) Interim updates.--The department shall provide an annual public update summarizing participation, costs, preliminary 20260SB1362PN1785 - 4 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

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