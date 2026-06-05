Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,028 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1362 Printer's Number 1785

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - (4) for measurement and reporting costs approved by the

department.

Section 5. Standards and compliance.

(a) Food safety.--Each milk dispensary system and associated

operating practices shall comply with the most current,

applicable Federal regulations and State food safety standards.

The department shall post technical guidance, in consultation

with the Department of Health, on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website.

(b) Nutrition rules.--A school participating in the pilot

program shall comply with all applicable Federal regulations and

requirements of the National School Lunch Program and School

Breakfast Program, including fluid milk requirements and meal

pattern rules.

(c) Procurement.--School procurement shall follow applicable

Federal and State procurement requirements, including Buy

American provisions where applicable. The department, in

consultation with the Department of Education, shall provide

model specifications.

Section 6. Data collection, evaluating and reporting.

(a) Metrics.--Participating schools shall submit quarterly

data to the department, including:

(1) milk volumes purchased and dispensed, student uptake

rates, temperature logs and waste reduction metrics;

(2) cost comparisons against prior packaging formats;

and

(3) qualitative feedback from food service staff and

students.

(b) Interim updates.--The department shall provide an annual

public update summarizing participation, costs, preliminary

20260SB1362PN1785 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1362 Printer's Number 1785

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.