Scott County Defense Counsel Opportunity Simple Misdemeanors Contract
The State Public Defender’s Office is seeking to contract with two attorneys to represent defendants charged with Simple Misdemeanor matters in Scott County, Iowa. The contract will begin on November 10, 2025 and end on June 30, 2026. It is expected that the attorney selected will work 30 hours per month toward the contract. Rate of pay is $2,000 per month.
If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter (e-mailed PDF is preferred) by Friday, October 31, 2025 to:
Nikki Leeper
State Public Defender
6200 Park Avenue, 1st Floor
Des Moines, IA 50321-1371
nleeper@spd.state.ia.us
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