7th Judicial District Drug Court Defense Counsel Contract Opportunity

The State Public Defender’s Office is seeking to contract with an attorney to be part of the 7th Judicial District Drug Court Program. The contract will begin on July 1, 2026 and end on June 30, 2027 with the intent to renew annually. Rate of pay is $1,500 per month.

This contract would require assisting eligible offenders to become substance abuse free citizens. The drug court will provide intensive one-on-one supervision, treatment, intervention, support, and other related services to assist offender change.

The Drug Court Team, consisting of Judge, Prosecutors, Defense Counsel, Probation/Parole Officer, and a treatment provider focuses on a Non-Adversarial approach to offender recovery and law-abiding behavior. The Team will meet on a weekly basis to manage all cases in a Non-Adversarial approach.

If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter (e-mailed PDF is preferred) by Friday, June 26, 2026 to:

Nikki Leeper

State Public Defender

6200 Park Avenue, 1st Floor

Des Moines, IA 50321-1371

nleeper@spd.state.ia.us