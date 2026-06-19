Polk County Defense Counsel Opportunity Simple Misdemeanor Contract
The State Public Defender’s Office is seeking to contract with one attorney to represent defendants charged with Simple Misdemeanor matters in Polk County, Iowa. The contract will begin on July 1, 2026 and end on June 30, 2027. It is expected that the attorney selected will work 40 hours per month toward the contract. Rate of pay is $3,000 per month.
If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter (e-mailed PDF is preferred) by Friday, June 26, 2026 to:
Nikki Leeper
State Public Defender
6200 Park Avenue, 1st Floor
Des Moines, IA 50321-1371
nleeper@spd.state.ia.us
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