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Post-Conviction Relief Counsel Contract Opportunity

The State Public Defender’s Office is seeking to contract with an attorney to provide representation in Post-Conviction Relief matters.  The contract will begin on April 13, 2026 and end on June 30, 2026 and may be renewed for the next fiscal year.  It is anticipated that the attorney selected for this contract will spend approximately 90 hours per month in providing this representation.  The rate of pay is $6,500 per month. 

The contract will require the attorney to represent applicants seeking post-conviction relief throughout the State of Iowa. 

If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter (e-mailed PDF is strongly preferred) by April 8, 2026 to:  

Nikki Leeper
State Public Defender
6200 Park Avenue, 1st Floor
Des Moines, IA 50321-1371
nleeper@spd.state.ia.us

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Post-Conviction Relief Counsel Contract Opportunity

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