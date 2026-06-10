Polk County Defense Counsel Opportunity Simple Misdemeanors Contract

The State Public Defender’s Office is seeking to contract with one attorney to represent defendants charged with Simple Misdemeanor matters in Polk County, Iowa. The contract will begin on March 2, 2026 and end on June 30, 2026. It is expected that the attorney selected will work 40 hours per month toward the contract. Rate of pay is $3,000 per month.

If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter (e-mailed PDF is preferred) by Tuesday, February 17, 2026 to:

Nikki Leeper

State Public Defender

6200 Park Avenue, 1st Floor

Des Moines, IA 50321-1371

nleeper@spd.state.ia.us