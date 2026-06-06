Wage agreement secured for Ambulance Tasmania
6 June 2026
Jeremy Rockliff, Premier
The Tasmanian Government welcomes the acceptance of a new Ambulance Tasmania Industrial Agreement.
The three-year agreement provides salary increases of 3 per cent in year one, 3 per cent in year two, and 2.75 per cent in year three, alongside structural adjustments, a modernised classification structure and improved conditions that support the wellbeing of our ambulance workforce.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the outcome reflects the Government’s commitment to negotiating in good faith and supporting frontline workers.
“I am pleased that that we have been able to deliver a strong and responsible agreement for our hard-working ambulance staff,” Premier Rockliff said.
“It also delivers targeted salary uplifts for specialist classifications, ensuring appropriate recognition of advanced skills and qualifications across the service.
“This marks another significant step forward in delivering fair and affordable wage outcomes across the public sector.”
With the agreement now accepted, it will be lodged with the Tasmanian Industrial Commission, with salary increases and backpay to the first full pay period on or after 1 December 2025 to be scheduled following registration.
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