Wage agreement secured for Ambulance Tasmania

The Tasmanian Government welcomes the acceptance of a new Ambulance Tasmania Industrial Agreement.

The three-year agreement provides salary increases of 3 per cent in year one, 3 per cent in year two, and 2.75 per cent in year three, alongside structural adjustments, a modernised classification structure and improved conditions that support the wellbeing of our ambulance workforce.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the outcome reflects the Government’s commitment to negotiating in good faith and supporting frontline workers.

“I am pleased that that we have been able to deliver a strong and responsible agreement for our hard-working ambulance staff,” Premier Rockliff said.