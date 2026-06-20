Pathway to sports strengthened for women and girls

20 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

Sporting organisations will share in nearly $400,000 to boost participation of women and girls.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said the Tasmanian Government’s Her Path to Play program delivers a range of initiatives and projects to increase women and girls’ involvement in sport and active recreation at all levels across the State.

“The 38 successful grant recipients will offer programs encouraging greater involvement of women and girls across various sporting roles, including players, coaches, officials, administrators and other leadership positions,” Minister Duigan said.

“The Her Path to Play program received significant interest from more than 90 organisations around Tasmania, with the successful applicants offering a diverse range of sports and projects.

“One of these recipients, the North Esk Rowing Club, will receive $20,000 to deliver a project focused on supporting the recruitment and retention of girls aged 11 to 18 years within the community.

​“The club will deliver activities to support the transition from school rowing to club membership through its winter rowing program, which will provide coach development and leadership opportunities for the participants.”

Other successful grant recipients include ParaQuad Tasmania’s Her Path to Wheelchair Basketball program, Badminton Tasmania’s Shuttle Smash: Girls into Badminton program and Tasmanian Indoor Cricket Girl’s Program.

“I look forward to seeing the positive results that Her Path to Play will deliver in the coming years – I'm confident it will level the playing field for women and girls,” he said.

The full list of recipients is here.