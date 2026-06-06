June Mayor's Highlights Newsletter

The City’s CORE program provides emergency care to homeless people all across Oʻahu.

This is a digital version of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s newsletter for June 2026. You can also view the PDF version of the newsletter here.

A recent survey revealed a 20% decrease of unsheltered individuals and a 35% increase of sheltered individuals, a reflection of the City and State’s innovative initiatives to address homelessness across Oʻahu. This comes as homelessness plunged by 91% in the heart of Waikīkī, according to new figures from the University of Hawaiʻi’s School of Urban Planning.

City departments, State agencies, and community partners are coordinating closely to increase the number of emergency shelter beds, medical respite options, and behavioral health placements to better meet the diverse needs of individuals experiencing homelessness.

One emerging example is the coordinated use of the MH-3 process to support individuals facing some of the most severe behavioral health and chronic homelessness challenges in the community. At least 52 individuals have been engaged through the MH-3 process, with 14 transitioning into more stable and longer-term care settings. The early outcomes are encouraging for a population that has historically been among the most difficult to stabilize through traditional outreach methods alone.

“The results of this point-in-time count are extraordinarily encouraging and a reflection of the dedication and determination of our teams who are confronting homelessness directly, with a deep sense of compassion and urgency,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The 20% drop in unsheltered individuals and the 35% increase in sheltered individuals point to the success of our innovative programs that get people off of the street, get them help, and get them the care that they deserve. It is vitally important that we continue to fund initiatives that have a proven track record.”

David Lazar Named Honolulu Police Chief

After a thorough, community-driven search, the Honolulu Police Commission last month selected David Lazar as the next Chief of the Honolulu Police Department. Lazar, a retired assistant chief from the San Francisco Police Department, brings with him a wealth of experience and a genuine commitment to the people of Oʻahu.

Lazar spent 33 years working his way up through the ranks before being tapped to lead HPD. His vision for the future of the department centers on modernization, transparency, and stronger community trust — but he has been clear that his success will be a team effort.

“I may be the future chief, but I’m going to be relying on this team to move the department forward,” Lazar said. “I’m going to be there to support them and to make sure that they feel valued and that they have autonomy, that they have the tools they need, that they have the resources they need, to be great.”

Lazar also has personal ties to the islands — his wife’s family is from Kahuku and Halawa — and has spoken openly about his deep respect for the department and the community he is joining. His long-term goal goes beyond his own tenure, and Lazar has expressed a desire to develop the next generation of HPD leadership from within, so that when the time comes, the department will be ready to promote a chief from its own ranks.

Chief Lazar is expected to officially begin his tenure in early June.

A Hui Hou, Mike Formby

After five and a half years as Managing Director of the City and County of Honolulu, staff bid a hui hou to Mike Formby on May 29. Formby leaves the City after accepting a new position as the chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi-based maritime innovation group Pacific Marine & Supply Company.

Members of the Managing Director’s Office say aloha to Mike Formby.

Formby has served as Managing Director since the beginning of Mayor Blangiardi’s administration in January 2021, helping lead Oʻahu through some of the most significant challenges and initiatives in recent history, including the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery, major infrastructure and housing initiatives, emergency management operations, and various modernization efforts across city government.

“Over the past five and a half years, Mike Formby has been one of the driving forces behind this administration and a key architect in helping move the City and County of Honolulu forward,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “Throughout our entire time at Honolulu Hale, Mike has led with professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to public service. He brought experience, calm leadership, and a deep understanding of how government can and should work for the people of Honolulu.

“On behalf of our entire administration and the residents of Oʻahu, I want to thank Mike for his countless contributions, his loyalty, and most of all his friendship,” added Mayor Blangiardi. “While we will miss his leadership at Honolulu Hale, we know he will continue making a tremendous impact for Hawaiʻi in this important new role.”

Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram will assume the role of Managing Director Designate.

Honoring Those Who Serve: Our Police and EMS Heroes

National Police Week 2026 was observed on O‘ahu from May 11–15, followed by National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week from May 17–23.

Mayor Blangiardi presented proclamations recognizing both the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and Honolulu EMS for their service to the community. Police Week included the annual Memorial Service Procession honoring officers who gave their lives in the line of duty and an awards ceremony recognizing those who continue to protect and serve our communities.

During EMS Week, Paramedic Will Batalon and Emergency Medical Technician Alexis De Costa were honored for their heroic actions saving a family of seven from a North Shore home that flooded during the March 20 Kona Low storm. Making their rescue even more incredible, Batalon and De Costa responded after their own EMS vehicle became stranded in rising floodwaters. The City also recognized nine paramedics and one EMT during its third annual EMS promotional ceremony.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the members of our HPD and EMS ‘ohana for their courage, dedication, and service to our community throughout the year.

Federal Aid Deadline Approaches as City Storm Response Continues

The deadline to apply for federal aid in the wake of the Kona Low storms is June 14, 2026. You may be able to qualify for assistance through either the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). For more information and how to apply, visit oneoahu.org or disasterassistance.gov.

Meanwhile, the dredging of Kaukonahua Stream has led to a dramatic change in the flow of water in Waialua. A peninsula of dirt and mud has been removed as the streambank is fortified in some areas. The City’s Department of Facility Maintenance has removed thousands of truckloads of mud from the streambed.

On May 26, Mayor Blangiardi and other City leaders addressed a large crowd at the Waialua Neighborhood Board to discuss the City’s ongoing storm response efforts and initiatives. Mayor Blangiardi also expressed his ongoing commitment and support to the community as residents recover and rebuild.

2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit

Honolulu hosted this year’s Hawai‘i–Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit, bringing together more than 350 government, business, and community leaders. Organized by the Japan-America Society of Hawai‘i (JASH) in partnership with the State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, the summit welcomed Mayor Blangiardi, Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, fellow county mayors, and nearly 30 governors, vice governors, and mayors from Japan.

The gathering included forums, panel discussions, and breakout sessions exploring topics like Disaster Preparedness & Resiliency and Geopolitics/Security. This year’s theme, “Creating Our Future,” focused on transforming long-standing sister relationships into actionable initiatives supporting economic opportunity, shared resilience, and deeper cross-cultural engagement.

Expanding Access to Local Food on Oʻahu

The City’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency (CCSR), in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance (HGFA), has completed two multi-year initiatives aimed at expanding access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits at farmers markets and food hubs across Oʻahu.

Through training, technical assistance, and outreach, the initiatives helped strengthen SNAP access at 32 farmers markets and two food hubs while laying the groundwork for expanded WIC participation. SNAP sales increased by more than $23,000 between 2024 and 2025, and WIC was introduced at two farmers markets and two food hubs for the very first time.

Final reports from both initiatives are available at resilientoahu.org/food-systems.

City Offering Innovative Micro-Loans to Local Small Businesses

The City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization (OER) and Feed the Hunger Fund (FTHF), a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), have opened applications for the Oʻahu Small Business Loan Fund (OSBLF) — a new micro-loan program designed to provide flexible financing to early-stage entrepreneurs on Oʻahu who face barriers to accessing traditional bank loans.

The OSBLF offers loans from $5,000 to $50,000 with character-based underwriting, no minimum credit score requirement, and below-market interest rates of 6–8%. Using a Loan Loss Reserve Fund (LLRF) model, the program leverages a City investment to unlock up to $200,000 in lending capital for entrepreneurs who are ready to grow but haven’t been able to access conventional financing.

Who Should Apply:

• Entrepreneurs with no credit history or thin credit files

• Artisans, gig workers, and informal economy businesses in the process of formalizing

• Entrepreneurs who have completed a technical assistance program and are ready — or nearly ready — to borrow

Visit this website for more details.