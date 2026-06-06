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Rep. Culp issues statement on Bears decision to build stadium in Northwest Indiana

Note to the Press – Indiana State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) issued the following statement today following the announcement that the Chicago Bears will build a world-class stadium facility in Hammond, Indiana.

STATEHOUSE (June 5, 2026) – "This a great day to be a Hoosier and to be a part of Northwest Indiana. This new, world-class stadium will attract visitors from all over the country and have an enormous economic impact on our state. Having the Chicago Bears in our area will be a win-win for not only their organization but the constituents in our communities. I'm proud of the teamwork from our governor, fellow legislators and local leaders who were able to come together to make this happen and look forward to the tremendous opportunities it will bring to Indiana." 

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,
which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.
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Rep. Culp issues statement on Bears decision to build stadium in Northwest Indiana

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