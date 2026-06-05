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Brian Fenderson, retired correctional lieutenant

Brian Fenderson, a retired correctional lieutenant, passed away June 1, 2026. He worked for the department for 24 years, retiring in 2012.

Fenderson began his career with the department in November 1988. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in December 1988. He then transferred to the newly activated Ironwood State Prison in 1994. Fenderson promoted to sergeant in July 1996.

He promoted to correctional lieutenant in August 2006. Fenderson then transferred to the Office of Audits and Court Compliance as a Correctional Counselor II in February 2011.

About a year later, he returned to Ironwood State Prison as a correctional lieutenant in August 2012, where he remained until his retirement in September 2012.

“He was extremely respected amongst staff and was known for being a good partner and leader. Our sincerest condolences are extended to his family and friends,” according to the institution.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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Brian Fenderson, retired correctional lieutenant

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