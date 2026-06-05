Week in Review: June 5, 2026

In this June 5 Week in Review, we highlight CDCR and CCHCS at the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Peace Officers Memorial Day event in Washington D.C. and recent CMF graduates from the Humane Prison Hospice Project training program.

In the Community

CDCR, CCHCS staff join 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics

The final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Northern California received a ceremonious sendoff from CDCR and law enforcement partners in Sacramento on June 3.

More than 40 donating CDCR and CCHCS runners from institutions, parole offices, and headquarters braved high temperatures to trek from Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park to the west steps of the State Capitol building. After a short ceremony, the “Flame of Hope” was whisked away by the USA Games Final Leg Team.

Across Northern California, 2,127 participants representing 232 teams have registered to take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raising another $302,964 for Special Olympics Northern California.

“At CDCR, we believe in the value of opportunity, personal growth and building stronger communities,” CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said from the Capitol steps. “These same principles are reflected in the mission of Special Olympics, in the accomplishments of the athletes we are recognizing today.”

California Men’s Colony staff support Special Olympics through Torch Run

Employees from California Men’s Colony (CMC) participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 1 to support Special Olympics.

The annual event brings law enforcement agencies together to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics programs. It’s why CMC staff and partnering runners happily demonstrated their support for local athletes and their families.

The event strengthened community partnerships and highlighted opportunities for public service beyond the institution.

Employee participation reflected CMC’s continued commitment to community engagement and support for programs that make a positive impact throughout the region.

In Our Institutions

PBSP artists support Humane Society of Del Norte through annual auction

Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) incarcerated artists are contributing to the annual Guitars of Hope fundraiser. This year’s proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Del Norte.

The auction features six hand-painted guitars created by incarcerated artists through a partnership between PBSP and Bicoastal Media.

This year’s proceeds will support the Humane Society of Del Norte’s local spay and neuter program after key grant funding ended in 2025.

Since its launch, Guitars of Hope has raised more than $30,000 for community charities. The 2026 theme is “Art. Redemption. Hope.”

The fundraiser will close on June 7. Learn more at GuitarsofHope.net.

CCWF staff focus on mental health awareness

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla hosted a special May 12 mental health event for staff in partnership with the New Beginnings Horse Program.

The event provided staff with a unique opportunity to step away from the demands of the institution and focus on emotional wellness, stress reduction, and personal connection through equine-assisted therapy.

SCC employees support local women, families

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) staff donated $5,000 from their annual fundraising auction to Soroptimist International of Twain Harte (SITH) earlier this year.

In partnership with the Center for a Nonviolent Community, SITH recently used the funds to help local women and girls. The funds paid for 35 gas and grocery gift cards and helped a family secure transportation to transition into stable housing.

“This unexpected gift from the employees at the Sierra Conservation Center meant we could give an extra boost right now to women making courageous changes for themselves and their children,” said SITH President Amy Nilson. “We’re very grateful to receive these funds and to be trusted to make good use of them.”

Fire Response

Eel River hosts 18th Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercise

The 18th annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercise was successfully conducted by CAL FIRE personnel assigned to Eel River Conservation Camp.

The exercise prepares incarcerated hand crews for the physical and operational demands associated with wildland fire suppression activities.

During the exercise, the fire crews, wearing full personal protective equipment, completed a four-mile hike while carrying assigned fire equipment. Crews also participated in line construction operations through thick vegetation while receiving hands-on instruction and practical drills involving emergency fire shelter deployment procedures.

This year’s training exercise was conducted on property owned by Green Diamond Resource Company. The location provided realistic terrain and vegetation conditions consistent with active wildland fire assignments, allowing crews to train under conditions similar to those encountered during emergency incidents.

Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services

OVSRS presents at National Crime Victims Law Institute

Chief Mariam El-Menshawi and Victim Services Manager Silvia Aceves of the Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services (OVSRS) presented at the 2026 National Crime Victims Law Institute annual conference in Portland, Oregon.

The pair led a session for in-person and virtual attendees on victims’ rights after conviction.

Their presentation explored how rights continue through appeals, parole hearings and other post-conviction proceedings. They also discussed advocate strategies to keep survivors informed, engaged and supported throughout the justice process.

Staff Spotlight

CRU recognizes Parole Agent Monica Cardoza for reentry leadership

The Community Reentry Unit (CRU) recognized Parole Agent Monica Cardoza of the Harbor District for her outstanding commitment to supporting successful reentry.

CRU highlights parole agents who go above and beyond in connecting supervised individuals with reentry services and community resources. Recognition also honors staff who volunteer for key initiatives, including Parole and Community Team, Women Empowerment and Peer Reentry Navigation Network meetings.

Cardoza was recognized for her exceptional performance. CRU leadership praised her professionalism and commitment to advancing rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

The recognition program promotes collaboration between parole agents and community partners while reinforcing CDCR’s commitment to successful reentry outcomes.

Rehabilitation

CDCR, Angel City FC and Twinning Project Complete Second Cohort at CIW

Incarcerated women at the California Institution for Women (CIW) completed a second eight-week soccer leadership program designed to aid rehabilitation and community reintegration.

A collaboration with Angel City FC and the Twinning Project, the initiative combines athletic training with character development to foster teamwork and lower recidivism.

A Culmination event celebrated program participants with a soccer tournament, remarks, gifts and visits with participants’ guests.

ISP partners with UC Riverside on bachelor’s program

The University of California, Riverside (UCR) and Ironwood State Prison (ISP) education partnered to launch a new bachelor’s degree program for incarcerated students.

University representatives recently visited the institution to deliver acceptance letters in person to 50 students selected for the bachelor’s degree program in education, society and human development. Classes begin in September.

The cohort is the largest ever admitted to a CDCR-sponsored bachelor’s degree program.

The partnership expands higher education opportunities and supports CDCR’s commitment to rehabilitation through academic achievement.

CMF graduates peer caregivers for hospice program

Twenty incarcerated individuals at California Medical Facility (CMF) recently graduated from the Humane Prison Hospice Project training program.

CMF’s hospice program, established in 1996, was the first licensed prison hospice in the nation. The 80-hour course includes 15 modules focused on palliative, hospice, memory and geriatric care.

Graduates provide assistance and emotional support to aging and terminally ill peers as hospice volunteers and pastoral care workers.

Family members joined staff and graduates to celebrate the achievement. Guest speakers included CMF Warden Sircoya Williams, Chaplain Keith Knauf, Dr. Michele DiTomas and Dr. Joshua Connor.

“Hospice work asks something different from those who participate in it,” said Williams. “It asks for patience when emotions are high. It asks for compassion when situations are difficult. It asks for strength when facing grief, suffering and loss. Most importantly, it asks for humanity; the ability to recognize the dignity and worth of another person regardless of circumstance.”

Division of Adult Parole Operations

CDCR staff honor fallen police officers at National Police Week in Washington D.C.

Division of Adult Parole Operations and Division of Adult Institutions staff joined law enforcement professionals at National Police Week, in Washington, D.C.

The annual observance honors fallen officers and recognizes those who continue serving their communities. This year’s events included a candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and a memorial service on the Capitol lawn.

CDCR staff attended in support of fallen Parole Agent Joshua Byrd and his family. The 2026 ceremony recognized 363 officers whose names were added to the memorial, including 109 officers who died in the line of duty in 2025.

These events honor service and sacrifice while uniting law enforcement, survivors, and supporters in remembrance.

Academy holds friendly staff wellness competition

Staff from the CDCR Academy and the Division of Adult Parole Operations Division Training Unit came together for a collaborative wellness event focused on fitness, teamwork, and employee connection.

Held at the CDCR Academy track in support of National Fitness Month, the May 16 event brought together staff from both divisions. They competed in a series of team fitness challenges designed to encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen professional relationships.

Under the guidance of Sgt. Brandon Christensen, participants competed in groups while completing exercise stations. These stations included pushups, sit-ups, air squats and jumping jacks. They then finished with a weighted stokes litter carry to the finish line. The event also featured healthy refreshments, support from local vendors and prizes donated by community partners.

The event reinforced the value of collaboration and teamwork across CDCR.

Upward Mobility

Edward Silva appointed Warden, California State Prison, Corcoran

Observances

KVSP celebrates Nurses Week 2026

Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) in Delano recently celebrated Nurses Week 2026 with food, fun and entertainment. It was a week filled with appreciation, laughter and teamwork. The weeklong observance demonstrated why celebrating health care staff truly matters.

In the Media

CDCR conducts drills in preparation for fire season Fire season has started, and to better combat the wildfires that take place in the coming months, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, in addition to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, has been continuing training drills at locations such as Castaic Lake.

Nutrition Program Benefits Growers and Inmates Alike Incarcerated men at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville say a small change in California prisons has made a big difference for people incarcerated in the state. For the past three years, the prison has received regular deliveries of California-grown fruits and vegetables.

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