Florida Democrats Recycle Failed Candidate Annette Taddeo – Again

Tallahassee, FL – Liberal Annette Taddeo has officially filed to run for Chief Financial Officer, marking the ninth campaign of her political career and proving once again that Florida Democrats simply cannot quit their failed candidates.

After nearly two decades of running for office, Taddeo has become one of Florida’s most perennial political candidates. She has run for Congress twice, Miami-Dade County Commission, Lieutenant Governor, State Senate, Governor, Miami-Dade Clerk of Court, and now Chief Financial Officer. When Florida Democrats are desperate for a candidate, they apparently have only one answer: Annette Taddeo.

At a time when Republicans hold a voter registration advantage of more than 1.5 million voters, Democrats aren’t offering a new vision for Florida. Instead, they’re doubling down on a career politician who has spent years promoting the same radical tax-and-spend policies that Florida voters have rejected election after election.

While Democrats recycle failed candidates, the Republican Party of Florida is proud to support CFO Blaise Ingoglia, who is focused on protecting taxpayer dollars, increasing transparency, rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensuring Florida remains the nation’s model for responsible government.

CFO candidate Annette Taddeo is the perfect complement to David Jolly’s disastrous campaign for Governor. One is a nine-time candidate who can’t stop running for office. The other is a career flip-flopper who can’t seem to decide what party he belongs to. Together, they represent a Florida Democratic Party built on political ambition rather than principle, recycling the same failed politicians and the same failed liberal ideas that voters have rejected time and time again.

Florida voters have already rejected Annette Taddeo and her allies time and time again. This November will be no different.