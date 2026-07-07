Republican Party of Florida Clarifies Debate Report

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Republican Party of Florida is committed to robust General Election debates following the August Primary.

To be clear: the Republican Party of Florida has not sanctioned or agreed to any debates in statewide races. Any discussions that have taken place were explicitly focused on post-Primary negotiations; to be conducted with our nominees, their campaigns, and the opposing party. Those campaigns were not party to any prior discussions.

It is unfortunate that a collection of political interest groups and media outlets have attempted to hijack this process for their own publicity and unilaterally dictate terms to the candidates. That is not how this works.

“We look forward to the people of Florida witnessing substantive and thought-provoking debates that clearly highlight the stark differences between our Conservative Republican candidates and the far-left Democrat candidates,” said Evan Power, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

“Floridians deserve to hear David Jolly and Alex Vindman defend their radical agenda on the debate stage against our Republican nominees after the August Primary. From supporting men in women’s sports and bathrooms to pushing open borders, their extreme positions will be on full display,” Power continued.

The Republican Party of Florida remains committed to ensuring voters have every opportunity to see the clear choice before them this November.