Recycled Candidates, Radical Agenda: Florida Democrats Show They’re Out of Ideas at Leadership Blue

This weekend’s Florida Democratic Party “Leadership Blue” conference wasn’t a relaunch, it was a eulogy. The Democratic Party has run out of ideas, run out of leaders, and run out of excuses. What’s left is a party recycling the same failed policies and propping up the same washed-up candidates Floridians have already thrown out.

Leading the socialist parade was David Jolly, another rejected, Flip-Floppin’ Charlie Crist 2.0. He joined Alex Vindman, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto, and Kathy Castor in the lineup, with their embraced headliner: Pete Buttigieg, a man who has built his career championing an agenda Florida has rejected at the ballot box again and again:

Open borders and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants

Taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants

Taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for convicted criminals

Government-run, socialist healthcare designed to gut Medicare and hand your medical decisions to Washington bureaucrats

Abolishing the Electoral College and packing the Supreme Court because Democrats can’t win by the rules, so they want to change them

Florida does not want anything Pete was selling and definitely wants nothing to do with his peddlers.

How do we know? Floridians have already delivered their verdict. Republicans now hold a historic voter registration advantage of more than 1.5 million voters over Democrats, and still-growing, achieved by Floridians rejecting socialism and embracing freedom.

“Leadership Blue wasn’t a vision for Florida’s future, it was a retirement party for a party that ran out of ideas years ago,” said Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power. “David Jolly can rebrand himself as many times as he wants, but Floridians remember every flip-flop. David Jolly, Alex Vindman, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto, Kathy Castor — every single Democrat who put their name on the same marquee as Pete Buttigieg owes Floridians a straight answer: do they stand with his radical, out-of-touch agenda, or will they finally admit their party has nothing left? Republicans will never stop fighting to keep Florida the Great and Free State it is — secure borders, low taxes, and zero tolerance for the socialism Democrats keep trying to force on us.”