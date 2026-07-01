President Trump Announces Historic Midterm Convention – Florida GOP Opens Delegate Applications

The Florida GOP is thrilled to support President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of the first-ever Republican Midterm Convention, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in Dallas, Texas.

In his Truth Social post, President Trump called the event a “truly Historic Event” to celebrate America’s Great Comeback under the America First agenda. He highlighted key achievements including no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, stronger borders, safer communities, lower costs, more jobs, and American energy dominance. The convention will feature hardworking Americans, innovators, first responders, and major entertainment, described as “a RALLY like none other.”

“The Florida GOP is all in,” said Chairman Evan Power. “We are fired up and ready to show up big for this historic event that will celebrate America’s comeback and the successes of President Trump’s America First agenda.”

While the official delegate process is finalized, interested Florida Republicans are encouraged to express interest now in representing the Sunshine State in Dallas.

Sign up here to become a Florida Delegate: https://florida.gop/ convention-app/