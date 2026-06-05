Paving project begins on I-17 between Sunset Point, SR 69

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun work on a paving improvement project along a 10-mile segment of Interstate 17 north of the Sunset Point Rest Area.

The work to improve the driving surface involves overnight lane closures on I-17 between the Sunset Point Rest Area and State Route 69, which is the turnoff to Prescott. The $10 million project is taking place between mileposts 252-262.

The project is in its first full week and requires narrowing the highway to a single lane in each direction between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. Lane restrictions will continue through the project’s completion in fall 2026.

The Sunset Point Rest Area ramps and crossroads will be periodically closed during the project. ADOT will notify motorists with electronic message boards when those closures are scheduled.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and stop when approaching and moving through the work zone.

For more information, visit the project website at azdot.gov > Northcentral District > I-17 Pavement Rehabilitation: Sunset Point – SR 69.