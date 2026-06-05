Secure Your Load for Safety on the Road

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is reminding drivers about the importance of securing vehicle cargo ahead of National Secure Your Load Day. Observed annually on June 6, it’s a reminder that unsecured loads can quickly become dangerous debris – leading to crashes, injuries, and even fatalities.

Drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and roadside workers are at risk when cargo is not properly secured. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 850 people are killed and 19,000 more are injured each year because of objects in the road. Most of these crashes (73%) involve unsecured loads from passenger vehicles.

In Connecticut, since 2018, there have been 1,639 crashes due to objects in the road. Of these crashes, 146 people sustained an injury due to the crash.

“A single unsecured item can cause a crash that changes lives forever,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Taking a few extra moments to secure every item on your vehicle can prevent tragedy and keep Connecticut’s roads safe. Crashes caused by unsecured loads are entirely preventable.”

The origins of National Secure Your Load Day trace back to 2004, when Washington resident Robin Abel launched the effort after her daughter was seriously injured by debris from an unsecured load. In 2010, Arizona father Paul Reif joined the campaign after his son was killed in a similar incident. Together, their advocacy helped grow the initiative into a nationwide safety campaign. Today, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have laws requiring loads to be properly secured.

NHTSA recommends the following tips for properly securing your cargo load:

Tie it down with rope, netting, or straps.

Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer.

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer.

Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure.

Drivers are responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles, including securing all cargo to prevent items from dropping, shifting, leaking, or otherwise escaping the vehicle. Violations of unsecured-load laws can carry significant penalties, including fines of up to $5,000, depending on the state.

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/drive-safe-secure-your-load.