Mesa County Workforce Center celebrates GED graduates

This morning, the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC) celebrated the accomplishments of local residents who recently earned their General Educational Development (GED) credential during a graduation ceremony held at the Workforce Center, 512 29 ½ Road.

The event recognized individuals who made the commitment to return to the classroom, overcome challenges and achieve an important educational milestone that can open doors to new career and training opportunities.

“Earning a GED is about more than obtaining a credential,” said Workforce Center Director Heather Nara. “It represents perseverance, determination and a commitment to creating new opportunities for yourself and your family. We are proud of every graduate and honored to be part of their journey.”

The MCWFC Adult Education program provides free GED preparation classes, personalized tutoring and supportive services designed to help participants succeed. In addition to academic instruction, students can access career services, on-the-job training programs and connections to local employers.

For adults who never completed high school, it is never too late to continue their education and work toward a brighter future. MCWFC encourages anyone interested in earning their GED to explore the free resources available through its Adult Education program.