Residents Share Feedback on Proposed Land Development Code Updates

Residents had an opportunity to learn about and provide feedback on proposed updates to the Mesa County Land Development Code during a Planning Commission workshop on May 14 .

The Land Development Code guides how land is used, developed and built in unincorporated areas of Mesa County. Proposed updates would affect future development by addressing topics such as housing options, development standards, review processes and state law requirements.

During the workshop, community members reviewed proposed changes, asked questions and shared feedback with planning staff and Planning Commission members.

Community input is an important part of the process. Residents may continue to follow discussions as proposed updates move through Planning Commission workshops, public hearings and future Board of County Commissioners hearings. Additional opportunities for public comment will be available before any updates are considered for adoption.

The next Planning Commission workshop is scheduled for June 11 .