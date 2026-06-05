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Speaker Welch Statement on Chicago Bears

WESTCHESTER, Ill. — House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch released the following statement Friday:

 

“In April, the House passed an economic development package that was the product of extensive negotiation with the Bears and other stakeholders. That bipartisan legislation reflected our belief that we can incentivize statewide development and provide property tax relief for working people.

“While Indiana is willing to raise taxes and promise $1 billion in taxpayer funds, Illinois has focused on the needs of working families who want relief at the gas pump, at the store, and on their insurance bills—not taxpayer-funded stadiums.

 

“Illinois remains open to ongoing efforts to secure the Bears in Illinois. However, it will take time to get it right.”

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Speaker Welch Statement on Chicago Bears

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