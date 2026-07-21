Manley Joins Legislative Panel to Discuss this Session’s Highs and Lows

JOLIET, Ill. – State Representative Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, joined Representatives Avelar and Walsh Jr., as well as Senators Cappel and Ventura for a legislative session recap hosted by the Joliet Chamber of Commerce.

Moderated by executive vice president of the chamber, Mike Paone, the list of topics included the FY 27 budget, the megaprojects bill, Swipe-Fee transactions, data centers, and education and early childhood funding.

“When it comes to energy, we have to keep trying new ways to reduce costs so that people can still turn their lights on,” Manley said. “Innovation is great but sometimes you have to stop and evaluate whether it is actually working.”

Another topic discussed was the POWER Act, which has not been presented for a vote in the House, seeks to establish comprehensive regulations for hyperscale data centers, minimizing their impact on energy, water, and the environment.

A highlight from the session, however, was the launch of the Illinois Legislative Neurodiversity Caucus (ILNC), co-chaired by Representative Manley and Senator Cappel.

“This has been a labor of love,” Rep. Manley said. “With so many constituents sharing their family stories and having a grandson of my own with autism, I invite every legislator to be a part of this mission and learn about the challenges of the neurodiverse, their providers, and their families.”

The session recap took place on Wednesday, June 24th at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Joliet. In addition to that meeting, the Joliet Chamber hosted the Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi during its July member luncheon, who provided an update on the I-80 construction.