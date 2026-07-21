Cochran Calls for Release of Benton LIG Report

DES PLAINES, Ill. — State Rep. Justin Cochran, D-Des Plaines, issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Transparency and ethics are inseparable, just like ethics and the public trust. That’s why, today, I’m calling for the release of the full report of the Legislative Inspector General into the conduct of Harry Benton, with no redactions other than to protect the identities of victims.

“Ethical elected officials police their own, and to tolerate this report remaining out of the public eye would be an unacceptable step backwards for this House, for Springfield as a whole and for Illinois.

“Moving forward requires rejecting the errors and omissions of the past. Release the report.”