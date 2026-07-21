Briel Joins WCPT 820 AM Radio Interview

CHICAGO – State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is promoting an upcoming radio interview tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22, at 6:05 p.m. with WCPT 820 AM’s Patti Vasquez and guest co-host Ken Mejia-Beal to discuss recent legislative work advocating for Illinoisans with disabilities.

“I look forward to discussing such an important topic at such a fitting time. July is Disability Pride Month, a time where we can focus attention and truly advocate for the needs of residents with disabilities and their families. Since stepping into this position, it’s been a privilege to be a voice for the unheard, to work with such passionate individuals and groups, and to be patient but persistent enough to realize while we’ve made important strides in this space, there is much more work ahead,” said Briel.

The interview will run for approximately 10-12 minutes. Those interested in tuning in to the broadcast can listen at heartlandsignal.com/wcpt820/. Chicago residents can tune in to 820 AM via radio.

For more information, please email contact@staterepbriel.com.