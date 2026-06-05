Grasse Releases Statement on the Chicago Bears Development

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – State Rep. Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights, released the following statement on the Chicago Bears’ Board of Directors vote to advance development in Hammond, Indiana:

“For the past several years, we have worked closely with the Chicago Bears to advance a stadium development in Arlington Heights.

“In April, we believed we had found a solution by passing an extensive economic development package that would bolster statewide development while providing much needed property tax relief for working families.

“While Indiana is willing to raise taxes and place additional burdens on working families in a bid to draw in the Bears, that’s not in the best interest of people in our community. I am determined to see the Arlington Park site be responsibly developed, whether through continued conversations with the Bears or other parties.

“I remain committed to putting the needs of the people first, and that means prioritizing financial relief from the gas pump to the kitchen table.”