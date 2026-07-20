Briel Highlights Disability Pride Month

OTTAWA, Ill. – State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is celebrating recent milestones supporting accessibility and inclusion for Illinoisans with disabilities during July’s Disability Pride Month.

“In a time where the disability community is under attack at the federal level, I’m incredibly lucky to be in a position to advocate for our friends and neighbors no matter their ability. Different does not mean less—different is powerful. And frankly, different is what makes America who we are today,” said Briel. “While we’ve made fantastic strides at the state level from the Dignity in Pay Act, Sami’s Law and other initiatives to improve accessibility, inclusiveness and opportunity, there’s more work to be done to ensure protections and support for the disability community are maintained.”

Briel worked to secure protections for Illinoisans with disabilities this spring legislative session by leading or supporting the following measures:

Sami’s Law (House Bill 4379): Expands restroom accommodations in new, large public buildings by ensuring more handicap restroom stalls include a changing station for Illinois children and adults with severe mobility obstacles or other disabilities.

Senate Bill 1327: Strengthens long-term disability insurance transparency on coverage limits regarding mental healthcare and substance use treatment.

Senate Bill 2761: Improves safety and support for young students with service animals by requiring all school faculty receive instruction on service animals during annual training.



House Bill 4620: Connects families with children with disabilities to cost-saving ABLE accounts upon receiving a diagnosis, enabling them to plan and save for medical equipment, home adaptations and other necessities.

House Bill 4472: Aims to improve interactions between law enforcement and neurodivergent drivers by establishing the Blue Envelope Program throughout Illinois.

“This month is a reminder to love who you are. We belong—and the world works better with us,” said Briel. “That’s why I’m going to keep fighting for people like you, me, your friend, neighbor and any other loved one who lives with a disability.”

For more information, please email contact@staterepbriel.com.