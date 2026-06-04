June Proclaimed as Deafblind Awareness Month

CANADA, June 4 - Released on June 4, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with CNIB Deafblind Community Services to proclaim June as Deafblind Awareness Month. Each year, this month serves to raise awareness and understanding of the experiences of people who have both hearing and vision loss to the point that neither can be used as a primary source of information gathering and communication.

"We value the leadership and advocacy of CNIB Deafblind Community Services and the meaningful services they provide throughout our province," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This month, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of people who are Deafblind in Saskatchewan and continue our work to build inclusive communities and improve accessibility provincewide."

CNIB first provided services to the Deafblind community in Saskatchewan over 60 years ago, and now, CNIB Deafblind Community Services has grown to over 100 employees who provide services to more than 200 clients across Canada. From intervenor services to skills development, adults who are Deafblind are able to access the programs and supports they need to confidently and fully participate in their communities.

"Deafblind Awareness Month is an opportunity to foster meaningful connections and raise awareness about Deafblindness as a distinct disability affecting Canadians in every community," CNIB Deafblind Community Services in Saskatchewan Manager Dallas Lynch said. "For people who are Deafblind, access to communication, information and community participation are fundamental human rights. Professional intervenor services help make those rights a reality by bridging the gap to independence, connection and full participation in society. We are proud to work alongside individuals, families and community partners across Saskatchewan to help build a more accessible, inclusive and equitable province."

On December 3, 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan released its first Accessibility Plan, required by The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, to improve the accessibility of government services. For more information about the Government of Saskatchewan's accessibility initiatives, visit: accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

To learn more about CNIB Deafblind Community Services, visit: deafblindservices.ca.

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