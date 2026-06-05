Second Stage Housing Officially Opens in Meadow Lake

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 5, 2026

Women and children fleeing interpersonal violence in Meadow Lake have increased access to safe and affordable housing with the official opening of labada bekὸë, a second stage housing project providing a place of hope, healing and safety. Funded through a joint investment between the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan and delivered in partnership with Meadow Lake Tribal Council and Waskoosis Safe Shelter, the project provides transitional housing with comprehensive supports for three families and three individuals. Waskoosis Safe Shelter leads day-to-day programming, in partnership with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council Program & Services, to deliver tailored support for women and children that builds safety, health and readiness for permanent housing. Core programming includes trauma-informed counselling, safety planning, case management, parenting and family reunification supports, tenancy and budgeting skills, education and employment navigation and culturally grounded, land-based healing opportunities with Elders. Residents will also be connected to health care, mental health and addictions services and community programs. Residents typically stay in the rental housing units for six to eight months. The development includes three family units and one shared unit that is designed to accommodate three individuals. Construction was completed in October 2025 and tenants began moving in December 2025. Quotes: “Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. The federal government is proud to partner with Meadow Lake Tribal Council to provide access to secure, supportive housing for women and children where they can rebuild and move forward with confidence. We are working hard to end gender-based violence and strengthen communities across Saskatchewan.” – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development "Second stage housing, combined with services guided by culture and community, gives women and children the time, safety and support needed to rebuild and find stability and long-term independence. This project highlights the importance of strong community partnerships and ongoing collaboration to develop housing options that respond to local needs." – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation. "This project honours our responsibility to protect families and uphold the dignity of women and children. By pairing affordable housing with trusted, culturally grounded supports, we are strengthening safety today and building independence for tomorrow." – Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Tribal Chief Jeremy Norman. "Second stage means time - time to heal, learn and stabilize. With on-site counselling and practical supports, families can breathe, plan and take their next steps with confidence. It is a safe space for our women, our life-givers to access supportive care for themselves and their children." – Meadow Lake Tribal Council Vice Chief Norma Catarat. "This house encompasses my good Friends Spirit of loving, caring and healing to stand strong again.” – Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Vice Chief Richard Derocher. Quick facts: The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. The Rental Development Program (RDP) provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes.

provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The Government of Saskatchewan continues to invest in increasing the availability of safe and appropriate housing for families and individuals. Through the 2026-27 provincial budget, new and continuing projects totaling $17.6 million in 2026-27 will support repairs in provincially owned housing units to be rent-ready and new affordable housing units through the Rental Development Program.

Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) has operated in Meadow Lake since 1981 and has operated the Waskoosis Shelter since 1992. In 2020, SHC provided $1,333,947 for the construction of a new Waskoosis Shelter, through the Shelter Enhancement Program (SEP). The shelter has 21 beds in six bedrooms, accommodating up to six families at a time.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of the Second-Stage Housing project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

Funding for this project is as follows: $443,469 from Government of Canada Reaching Home funding, provided through Métis Nation Saskatchewan.

$877,821 in funding from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), provided through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative. Associated Links: Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information. Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: Saskatchewan's Growth Plan | Saskatchewan Budget, Planning and Reporting | Government of Saskatchewan. -30- For more information, contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor

Housing and Infrastructure

Email: [email protected] Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

[email protected] Media Relations

Social Services

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: [email protected]