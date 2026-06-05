Second Stage Housing Officially Opens in Meadow Lake
CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 5, 2026
Women and children fleeing interpersonal violence in Meadow Lake have increased access to safe and affordable housing with the official opening of labada bekὸë, a second stage housing project providing a place of hope, healing and safety. Funded through a joint investment between the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan and delivered in partnership with Meadow Lake Tribal Council and Waskoosis Safe Shelter, the project provides transitional housing with comprehensive supports for three families and three individuals. Waskoosis Safe Shelter leads day-to-day programming, in partnership with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council Program & Services, to deliver tailored support for women and children that builds safety, health and readiness for permanent housing. Core programming includes trauma-informed counselling, safety planning, case management, parenting and family reunification supports, tenancy and budgeting skills, education and employment navigation and culturally grounded, land-based healing opportunities with Elders. Residents will also be connected to health care, mental health and addictions services and community programs. Residents typically stay in the rental housing units for six to eight months. The development includes three family units and one shared unit that is designed to accommodate three individuals. Construction was completed in October 2025 and tenants began moving in December 2025. Quotes: “Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. The federal government is proud to partner with Meadow Lake Tribal Council to provide access to secure, supportive housing for women and children where they can rebuild and move forward with confidence. We are working hard to end gender-based violence and strengthen communities across Saskatchewan.” – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development "Second stage housing, combined with services guided by culture and community, gives women and children the time, safety and support needed to rebuild and find stability and long-term independence. This project highlights the importance of strong community partnerships and ongoing collaboration to develop housing options that respond to local needs." – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation. "This project honours our responsibility to protect families and uphold the dignity of women and children. By pairing affordable housing with trusted, culturally grounded supports, we are strengthening safety today and building independence for tomorrow." – Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Tribal Chief Jeremy Norman. "Second stage means time - time to heal, learn and stabilize. With on-site counselling and practical supports, families can breathe, plan and take their next steps with confidence. It is a safe space for our women, our life-givers to access supportive care for themselves and their children." – Meadow Lake Tribal Council Vice Chief Norma Catarat. "This house encompasses my good Friends Spirit of loving, caring and healing to stand strong again.” – Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Vice Chief Richard Derocher. Quick facts: Associated Links: -30- For more information, contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor Media Relations Media Relations
Housing and Infrastructure
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Women and children fleeing interpersonal violence in Meadow Lake have increased access to safe and affordable housing with the official opening of labada bekὸë, a second stage housing project providing a place of hope, healing and safety.
Funded through a joint investment between the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan and delivered in partnership with Meadow Lake Tribal Council and Waskoosis Safe Shelter, the project provides transitional housing with comprehensive supports for three families and three individuals.
Waskoosis Safe Shelter leads day-to-day programming, in partnership with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council Program & Services, to deliver tailored support for women and children that builds safety, health and readiness for permanent housing.
Core programming includes trauma-informed counselling, safety planning, case management, parenting and family reunification supports, tenancy and budgeting skills, education and employment navigation and culturally grounded, land-based healing opportunities with Elders. Residents will also be connected to health care, mental health and addictions services and community programs.
Residents typically stay in the rental housing units for six to eight months. The development includes three family units and one shared unit that is designed to accommodate three individuals. Construction was completed in October 2025 and tenants began moving in December 2025.
Quotes:
“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. The federal government is proud to partner with Meadow Lake Tribal Council to provide access to secure, supportive housing for women and children where they can rebuild and move forward with confidence. We are working hard to end gender-based violence and strengthen communities across Saskatchewan.” – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development
"Second stage housing, combined with services guided by culture and community, gives women and children the time, safety and support needed to rebuild and find stability and long-term independence. This project highlights the importance of strong community partnerships and ongoing collaboration to develop housing options that respond to local needs." – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.
"This project honours our responsibility to protect families and uphold the dignity of women and children. By pairing affordable housing with trusted, culturally grounded supports, we are strengthening safety today and building independence for tomorrow." – Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Tribal Chief Jeremy Norman.
"Second stage means time - time to heal, learn and stabilize. With on-site counselling and practical supports, families can breathe, plan and take their next steps with confidence. It is a safe space for our women, our life-givers to access supportive care for themselves and their children." – Meadow Lake Tribal Council Vice Chief Norma Catarat.
"This house encompasses my good Friends Spirit of loving, caring and healing to stand strong again.” – Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Vice Chief Richard Derocher.
Quick facts:
Associated Links:
-30-
For more information, contact:
Renée LeBlanc Proctor
Media Relations
Media Relations
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